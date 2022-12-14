General Mills has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 2 overall and No.1 in the Consumer Goods industry. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as the number two most responsible company and leader of the Consumer Goods industry underscores our long-standing commitment to ensuring the ‘G’ in General Mills stands for Good,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. “We are more determined than ever to create positive change for the planet we all depend on and the people we serve.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available metrics derived from sustainability reports and corporate social responsibility reports, as well as an independent survey. The review of the reports focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

General Mills’ results were driven by the company%26rsquo%3Bs+work to advance regenerative agriculture, close racial disparities in food security and build a culture of belonging. For more information on General Mills’ corporate social responsibility commitments and progress, visit the company’s 2022+Global+Responsibility+Report.

