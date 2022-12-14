With offerings in six states, Cloud DX grows its Remote Patient Monitoring patient base as it adds Alaskan clinic. News in Summary This new clinic brings Cloud DX to 25 new contracts year-to-date and expands US footprint to 6 states.

Cloud DX showcases its expertise in rural support for remote and virtual care

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform and remote patient monitoring solution provider expands coast to coast offerings in the United States of America. The company today announces a new contract with a primary care clinic in Alaska, USA, bringing Cloud DX offerings to six states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Oregon. The new clinic is looking to implement Cloud DX's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, called Connected Health™ to care for patients with chronic illnesses, offering improved monitoring services and proactive care while importantly addressing concerns around rural patient locations.

This contract joins other recent company announcements including the $12.8M CAD Continuous Connected Patient Care project, a significant share of the Ontario Paramedicine for Long Term Care market, and positive third quarter 2022 results.

CEO Robert Kaul stated "This agreement marks our 25th signed contract, up from 12 contracts in all of 2021. We're proud to say we're now officially "coast to coast" in the US. At Cloud DX we are experts in supporting remote patient monitoring deployments in isolated, rural environments. In Canada, our team delivers RPM services the most remote patients in the country, in Yukon Territory communities sometimes only accessible by air. This hard-won experience (putting the "remote" in remote patient monitoring) was instrumental in assuring our latest clinical partner that Cloud DX is capable of operating in the far north. The company is now training and onboarding clinic staff, and together we expect to begin enrolling RPM patients in the New Year."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

