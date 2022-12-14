Simplify Asset Management Inc. ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across 6 Simplify ETFs.*

For the funds listed in the table below, the ex-date for the 2022 capital gains distributions will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The record date will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and the payable date will be Friday, December 30, 2022.

Estimated 2022 Simplify Fund Distributions1 As of November 30, 2022 Product Name Short-Term Capital

Gain ($ per share) Long-Term Capital

Gain ($ per share) Total-Capital

Gain ($ per share) Capital Gain (as

% of NAV) NAV ($) Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 18.82 Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 20.44 Simplify Emerging Markets Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 18.16 Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF 0.04 - 0.04 0.2% 22.56 Simplify Macro Strategy ETF - - - 0.0% 24.45 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF 0.46 0.54 1.00 3.6% 27.51 Simplify Health Care ETF - - - 0.0% 27.27 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF 0.29 0.43 0.72 3.0% 23.91 Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 22.65 Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 21.42 Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF - - - 0.0% 5.31 Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF - - - 0.0% 7.22 Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 28.38 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 25.85 Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF - - - 0.0% 27.10 Simplify Volatility Premium ETF - - - 0.0% 21.90 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF - - - 0.0% 67.58 Simplify US Equity PLUS GBTC ETF - - - 0.0% 21.52 Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF - - - 0.0% 22.52 Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF - - - 0.0% 12.35 Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF - - - 0.0% 15.85 Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF 0.40 0.06 0.46 4.2% 11.01 Simplify Stable Income ETF - 0.01 0.01 0.0% 25.05 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.2% 24.99 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF - - - 0.0% 25.00

*Estimated capital gains and information presented here are not final; these are initial estimates as of November 30, 2022, and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.

