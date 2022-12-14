COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works is now available on Instacart, giving customers a quick and convenient way to shop for loved ones, just in time for the holidays. Bath & Body Works products are affordable and extremely giftable — in 2021, 48% of all body care and home fragrance gifts in the U.S. were purchased from Bath & Body Works.



The new partnership between Instacart and Bath & Body Works is especially valuable for last-minute shoppers, with many deliveries available in as fast as an hour.

Instacart allows Bath & Body Works customers to give America’s Favorite Fragrance brand in several new ways for the holidays:

HOST GIFTING

Invited to a holiday party? Have your host gift delivered in advance. Shop dozens of nostalgic fragrances like Fresh Balsam and Twisted Peppermint or choose one of 20 new-to-the-world, exclusive fragrances like ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas or Merry Maple Bourbon.

SELF CARE

While holidays are joyful, they can also be stressful. Order your favorite Aromatherapy products from Bath & Body Works through Instacart – they might just beat you home and are a must-have before starting an evening of gift wrapping or cookie baking.

This is also a great way to give yourself the gift of time — Bath & Body Works offers more than 50 pre-packaged giftsets for you to give your favorite fragrances to everyone on your list.

LAST-MINUTE GIFTING

Forget someone on your list? Bath & Body Works via Instacart is the perfect solution. With gifts ranging from $5 to $60, we have something for everyone at any budget, even at the last minute.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Instacart to add convenience, joy and excitement to shoppers’ homes this holiday season,” says Julie Rosen, Bath & Body Works President. “This partnership makes it easier than ever to give the gift of fragrance to loved ones this year.”

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Bath & Body Works to offer customers delivery in as fast as an hour, just in time for holiday gifting,” said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “Through our national partnership, customers can now get all their favorite items—including soaps, fragrances, candles and more—seamlessly delivered directly to their doors.”

For more information about Instacart or to experience Bath & Body Works' Christmas fragrances and gifts, visit www.instacart.com/store/bath-and-body-works or bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

