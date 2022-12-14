Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) - For the fourth consecutive year, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine.

The Company is being recognized as one of the Top 500 most responsible companies from 2,000 of the largest U.S. firms, spanning 14 industries. Honorees were selected based on a detailed analysis of publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility and sustainability reports, as well as an independent survey of more than 13,000 U.S. residents.

“At Watts, we believe that a safer world is a more sustainable world – a belief that we proudly reflect in each of our technologies and solutions, and our environmental and social commitments,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President and Chairperson of the Board. “We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row, and are excited to continue distinguishing ourselves as a responsible and committed corporate citizen, finding strategic opportunities to advance each aspect of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.”

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, read the company’s Sustainability Report or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.watts.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

