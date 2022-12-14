Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) Zevo is partnering with humanitarian and disaster relief organization, Matthew 25: Ministries (M25) to meet a need often overlooked in post-hurricane relief efforts – bug and insect control.

Muggy weather conditions and areas of standing water attract bugs and allow them to thrive, while the damage from the storms creates new entry points for insects to enter the home leaving residents more vulnerable than usual as they try to rebuild their lives.

Zevo helps ensure Floridians are protected by donating $4 million worth of Ant%2C+Roach+%26amp%3B+Spider+Crawling+Insect+Spray, Ant%2C+Roach+%26amp%3B+Fly+Multi-Insect+Trigger+Spray and the latest innovation, Zevo’s ON-BODY Mosquito + Tick Spray. These products will help protect both residents and their homes from the surge of insects that can follow a devastating hurricane like Ian.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Procter & Gamble and for this generous donation from Zevo, which so effectively responds to an often overlooked need after a disaster,” said Tim Mettey, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew 25: Ministries. “The Florida communities we are assisting were impacted by hurricanes this year and will now be able to move forward with their relief and recovery efforts with less concern about the irritating and sometimes dangerous bites, stings or any other damage bugs and insects can bring.”

When it comes to getting rid of unwanted bugs in your home, it often feels like a choice between traditional insect sprays and DIY solutions. But now there’s Zevo – the insect sprays that kill and repel bugs in a different way. For example, Zevo Instant Action Sprays are powered by bug-deadly essential oils that target nerve receptors vital to insects. These active ingredients use plants’ natural defenses to effectively outsmart a wide range of bugs. Plus, they’re safe for use around people and pets when used as directed.

“We wanted to offer our support to the families in Florida by providing a reliable, people & pet friendly insect control solution to protect them and their homes in such a critical season,” said Guy B. Persaud, President of P&G Ventures at Procter & Gamble. “At Zevo, we know bugs and how much of a nuisance they can be. Bugs and insects are the last thing the people in Florida should worry about during this time.”

Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at various retailers across the US. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, visit Zevo%26rsquo%3Bs+store+locator. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram. You can also learn more about Matthew 25: Ministries and how you can help their organization make a difference here.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect control products that kill bugs in your home in a different way. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays and plug-in trap systems control crawling, flying, and stinging insects on contact and are safe to use around people and pets. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and retailers across the US. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on+Facebook+and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

About Matthew 25: Ministries

Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 15,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 20,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' 2021 list of the Largest U.S. Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among more than 3,700 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards.” For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Michelle Jones [email protected] at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256, or visit https%3A%2F%2Fm25m.org%2F.

