COLMAR, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) announced today the release of 279 new light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle repair parts and components, nearly half of which are first to the aftermarket, giving retailers, distributors, professional repair shops and vehicle owners greater access to the solutions they need.



New this month is a Dorman OE FIX™ engine crankcase vent valve, also known as a PCV assembly, for more than 100,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles in North America (264-927). The valve covers on popular Passat, Touareg, CC and Q7 vehicles with V6 engines have an integrated PCV valve. When the diaphragm rips, shops and consumers were previously forced to purchase an entire new valve cover assembly just to replace a small piece. This kit helps professionals and vehicle owners reduce their repair cost by directly replacing the failure-prone valve, and it includes a new valve cover gasket for a convenient, complete repair. It also expands on Dorman’s already industry-leading line of valve cover solutions, including an additional nine new valve covers being released this month.

Another new and improved solution this month is an OE FIX steering wobble kit for a decade’s worth of JK Jeep Wranglers, from 2007 to 2018 (SWS96305RD). Jeeps can experience an infamous "wobble" that is typically the result of a road shock that's transmitted directly through worn components in the original front suspension. This kit is designed to reduce the susceptibility of the Wrangler's solid front axle to this condition and help ensure more predictable and consistent steering performance. Dorman’s kit has a differentiated approach that includes three distinct fixes. First, key wear items are replaced with more durable solutions, including upgraded ball joints that boast an oversized ball and convenient grease fittings for easy service during routine lube jobs. Second, the kit includes a specially redesigned track bar that alters the steering geometry. And third, the kit includes a heavy-duty steering damper and quick-disconnect sway bar links for even better control and articulation when drivers go rock-crawling or mudding. Dorman previously released a similar kit for earlier TJ-model Jeeps.

Dorman also continues to grow and innovate in the heavy-duty market. New this month is an OE FIX coolant sensor for Mack refuse trucks (924-5516XD). The original equipment coolant level sensor on certain Macks may provide inaccurate data that sends the engine into limp mode, causing costly vehicle downtime. This OE FIX solution more consistently and accurately monitors coolant levels by using a magnetic float with a larger swept area and a stainless steel shaft potted with epoxy, helping drivers and fleet managers keep trucks running longer.

Dorman continues to accelerate growth and investments in the emerging technology landscape, based on its commitment to be a coverage leader in this area. Dorman currently covers more than 1 billion repair opportunities with its extensive lineup of emerging technology parts that span across complex electronics, EV/hybrid powertrain and non-powertrain categories. New this month is an OE FIX door handle repair kit for 2012-2021 Tesla S vehicles (601-650). The original equipment exterior door handle assembly on these popular electric vehicles can fail to present the handle when the weak internal paddle gear breaks or the microswitch wiring becomes damaged from constant flexing. This OE FIX exterior door handle repair kit features a stronger and longer-lasting stainless steel paddle gear, new microswitch, and the fasteners and O-rings required to make a complete repair that will help prevent future handle issues caused by the same failure-prone factory components.

Other new solutions this month include:

20 new upgraded coil springs designed to provide a 35 percent to 70 percent increase in load handling capacity, custom-engineered to improve ride quality, reduce driver fatigue, and improve handling on many pickup trucks, SUVs, RVs, plow trucks, vans and more.

A new air suspension upfit kit for 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150s (949-044), an add-on solution designed to help compensate for a sagging suspension by providing additional support to maintain factory-like ride height and handling. The patent-pending solution includes air springs that feature a fail-safe design that includes a more substantial internal coil spring, and the kit includes all the components required for a complete, straightforward installation with no drilling, welding, or special tools required.

These are just a few of Dorman's featured new product releases this month.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

