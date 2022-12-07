General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 20, 2023.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.






