Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EMF) today announced a total distribution of $1.1293, comprised of net investment income of $0.4054 per share, short-term capital gains of $0.3018 per share and long-term capital gains of $0.4221 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2022).

