PR Newswire

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately ­­­6 percent per share.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-raises-dividend-six-percent-301697488.html

SOURCE Deere & Company