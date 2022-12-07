Also check out: (Free Trial)
PR Newswire
MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022
MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 6 percent per share.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-raises-dividend-six-percent-301697488.html
SOURCE Deere & Company
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros