TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its TriMas Packaging facility located in Hamilton, Indiana, has successfully been certified as meeting the requirements of Food Safety Certification FSSC 22000, an important criteria for current and prospective food and beverage customers. The FSSC 22000 certification is considered one of the highest standards of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification in food safety quality management systems.

“We are very proud of all of those involved whom enabled the achievement of this important certification for our Hamilton, Indiana production location,” stated Fabio Salik, President, TriMas Packaging. “Attaining this industry-wide recognized standard reaffirms TriMas Packaging’s commitment to accelerating growth in the food and beverage end market, continuously improving our manufacturing processes and, importantly, enabling the transfer of demonstrated production technology used to support our customers in Europe now into the U.S. market.”

The Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000) for food safety and quality management, awarded by SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, augments TriMas Packaging’s Hamilton facility’s existing certification to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. FSSC 22000 is an internationally recognized standard for food safety certification applicable to organizations in the food chain, regardless of size and complexity, and reflects the industry’s best practices.

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting primarily of Rieke®, Affaba & Ferrari™, Taplast™, Rapak® and Plastic Srl. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. TriMas has also recently added capabilities and products for applications in the Life Sciences end market, including prototype production molds and custom, medical-related components such as consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components, with the acquisitions of the Intertech and Omega brands. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

