Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The list, now in its fourth year of publication, highlights companies that “step up” when it comes to being an excellent corporate citizen. Tractor Supply was also featured as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2022.

“At Tractor Supply, our culture is deeply rooted in our Mission and Values. These principles underpin our longstanding commitment to being responsible stewards of Life Out Here,” said Hal Lawton, president and CEO at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud of the investments we have made in our team and communities. We strongly believe that this commitment has enabled us to deliver long-term sustainable value to our shareholders. It is an honor to receive this recognition.”

To create the Most Responsible Companies list, Newsweek, in conjunction with global research and data firm Statista, assessed publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR and sustainability reports. The KPIs focused on company performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies’ reputations by asking U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.

Tractor Supply was ranked 213th out of 500 companies on this year’s list, and eighth within the retail sector. The retailer was previously ranked 244th and eighth, respectively. Follow this+link to review the complete list.

In 2021, Tractor Supply announced new, robust sustainability goals, including a commitment to achieve net zero emissions across all operations by 2040, as well as new diversity, equity and inclusion goals. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s stewardship initiatives and reporting, visit IR.TractorSupply.com%2FESG.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005869/en/