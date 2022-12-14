The law firm of Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ%3A+TWST) (“Twist”).

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a short report on Twist. The report alleged, among other things, that Twist is "[t]he latest miniaturized 'lab-on-a-chip' scam, just like Theranos, Berkeley Lights, and other failures" and "[a] ticking time bomb that we believe is resorting to a Worldcom-esque accounting fraud". The report also alleged that "Twist's reported gross margins of 45% are simply implausible" and claimed that "[m]ultiple competitors internally refer to Twist's price dumping and customer subsidy scheme as a 'Ponzi'.”

Following this news, Twist's stock price fell $7.57 per share, or 19.92%, to close at $30.43 per share on November 15, 2022.

If you are a Twist investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected].

