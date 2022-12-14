KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek®’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row.This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek%26rsquo%3Bs website.

“We’re honored to once again be named by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies, the only homebuilder to make this distinguished list three years in a row,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our company’s long-term focus on furthering our industry-leading environmental initiatives, dedication to social responsibility and strong corporate governance standards. The work KB Home does helps make the dream of homeownership and all of its benefits an achievable goal for more Americans.”

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected from an initial pool of over 2,000 public companies and based on publicly available key performance indicators from annual reports, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of more than 13,000 U.S. residents. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries.KB Home received its ranking due in part to its strong commitment to further advance its environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and standards.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

