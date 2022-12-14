SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will host a live webcast to review clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its leading BTK degrader program, NX-2127, at 8:30 pm CT (9:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, December 12, 2022.



The webcast will feature a presentation by guest speaker, Anthony Mato, M.D., MSCE, lead author for the NX-2127-001 Phase 1 trial update and former director of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who will provide a clinical update on CLL patients in the Phase 1 trial. It will also feature research on kinase dead BTK mutations that are resistant to BTK inhibitors but are susceptible to clinical stage BTK degraders that was performed in the laboratories of Nurix and its collaborator, Omar Abdel-Wahab, M.D., Chair of Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) Molecular Pharmacology Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations.

About NX-2127

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix’s current and prospective drug candidates and the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix’s clinical trials. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing and results of clinical trials and the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

