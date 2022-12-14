For the second year in a row, Caleres has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Caleres ranked 80 overall, 11 in the Consumer Goods category and second in fashion and footwear companies recognized in the rankings.

“At Caleres, how we do business is as important as how much business we do,” said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. “Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is a central component of our culture and significant driver of our success, so it is humbling to be recognized by Newsweek again this year. While these accolades underscore the progress we’ve made against our long-term goals, we look forward to continuing to make significant strides for many years to come.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

To learn more about Caleres’ sustainability efforts and read its ESG report visit caleres.com.

View the entire 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies here.

About Caleres

Caleres is global footwear company with a dynamic and growing portfolio of authentic footwear brands built on deep consumer insights, including Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. Our products are available in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

