For the third time in the last four years, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as the top utility in its annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, in recognition of its national leadership in promoting corporate social responsibility, sustainability and corporate citizenship.

Eversource ranked first in the nation among 53 companies in the Energy & Utilities category, and 50th overall on the top-500 list among the approximately 2,000 large public companies assessed. The 2023 ranking represents Eversource’s highest finish in the four years in a row that it has been included in the independent public survey.

“Responsible environmental, social, and governance principles are at the core of our mission at Eversource because exemplary corporate citizenship is integral to serving our customers,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “This is a gratifying confirmation of our decision to operate in an ethically and socially responsible manner in all we do. Importantly, it is also a recognition of the unyielding, everyday work of our employees across three states and a testament to their commitment to supporting the environment, racial and social justice, and morally responsible business practices.”

The+Newsweek+list determines the most responsible companies based on their corporate social sustainability performance and reputation. Eversource and the other recognized companies on the Newsweek ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies are featured in the December 7 issue of the news magazine.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), again celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in %3Ci%3ENewsweek%3C%2Fi%3E’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit %3Ci%3Eeversource.com%3C%2Fi%3E, and follow us on %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E, and %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E. For more information on our water services, visit %3Ci%3Eaquarionwater.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

