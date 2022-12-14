Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) announced that Thomas A. Kennedy has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023. Kennedy retired in June 2021 as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers globally. Prior to serving as Executive Chairman, Kennedy had been the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Raytheon Company which merged with United Technologies Corporation in April 2020, creating Raytheon Technologies.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Thomas Kennedy to our Board,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. “Tom is a recognized leader in the aerospace and defense industry and his depth of experience leading a global public company will be significantly valuable to Textron,” Donnelly added.

Kennedy served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Raytheon Company, a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions, from 2014-2020. He previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Raytheon Company from 2013-2014. Kennedy joined Raytheon in 1983, holding various leadership roles over his more than 38 years at the company, including senior executive management positions within Raytheon’s Unmanned and Reconnaissance Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Integrated Defense Systems business units.

Prior to joining Raytheon, Kennedy was a captain in the U.S. Air Force. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rutgers University, Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and Ph.D in engineering from UCLA.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

