SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek magazine today recognized California Water Service Group (Group) (: CWT) on its 2023 list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.” The distinction was presented to Group for the second year in a row by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, for the utility’s efforts related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.



Group ranked second among water utilities and 127th overall among all companies nationwide. The list includes companies across 14 industries and recognizes the top 500 out of 2,000 of the largest public companies by revenue.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in ESG areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“California Water Service Group is honored to again be recognized by Newsweek for the work we do year-round to care for the environment and enhance the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President & CEO.

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

