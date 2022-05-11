SAN DIEGO

Dec. 7, 2022

May 11, 2022

November 9, 2022

February 6, 2023

[email protected]

November 9, 2022

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

San Diego, CA

[email protected]







/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) common stock betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 22-cv-23960 (S.D. Fla.), theclass action lawsuit charges Veru and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Veru is primarily an oncology-based biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for the management of breast and prostate cancers. Veru "opportunistically" developed sabizabulin (VERU-111), an orally administered "microtubule disruptor" for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and Veru's interactions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"). Specifically, Veru misled shareholders to believe the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies. Veru's filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.On, the FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee ("AdCom") voted against granting Veru's EUA request by an 8-5 margin. One AdCom member who voted against EUA approval explained that there was "no direct evidence to support [sabizabulin's] antiviral activity." On this news, Veru's stock price fell approximately 54%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Veru common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-notice-veru-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit--veru-301696560.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



