NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY, SINO). Investors who purchased Singularity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sgly.

The investigation concerns whether Singularity violated federal securities laws.

On November 16, 2022, Singularity revealed that it "received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters." Following this news, Singularity's stock dropped 18% to close at $2.09 per share on November 16, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Singularity securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sgly. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

