We expect market turbulence to continue as the Fed forges ahead with its mission to achieve price stability. This type of environment is supportive of our style of investing, as volatility historically has provided opportunities to purchase stocks that are trading below their normalized value and have specific catalysts for improvement.

Equity markets have gyrated wildly over the past several months as investors sought to get a bead on the trajectory of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing response to it. The monthly returns of the Russell 2000 Index from June to October, for example, read like an EKG: -8.2%, +10.4%, -2.1%, -9.6%, +11.0%.1

While persistently high inflation and the attendant policy tightening have pulled stocks decidedly lower year to date, we do not think that inflationary periods are a death knell for stocks. Notably, small cap value stocks historically have outperformed when inflation has run above its long-term median and when interest rates were biased higher.2 Though smaller, value-oriented companies are not immune to the headwind of persistent inflation pressure, they do hold certain features; chief among these, in our view, is a relative insensitivity to changes in interest rates compared to more expensive growth stocks.

With the policy path to price stability uncertain, we expect market volatility is likely to remain pronounced. In our view, such an environment may create opportunities to acquire attractive small and microcap businesses that are trading below their normalized values and have specific catalysts for improvement.

Bracing for a Hard Landing

In the US, signs of peaking inflation and economic stagnation early in the third quarter inspired hopes that the Fed was prepared to pivot toward a more moderate pace of rate hikes, fueling a rally in risk assets and a decline in interest rates. But those hopes—and the rally—were dashed in late August by hawkish comments from central bankers, sending a number of equity indexes tumbling back into bear-market territory. The Fed’s tough talk was

followed up with tough action, as the central bank announced two additional 75 basis point hikes to the federal funds rate at its September and November policy meetings, bringing its benchmark rate to 4% (from 0.25% to start the year). October’s inflation print came in better than expected, however, and futures traders currently are pricing in a 50 basis point hike in December.3

The Fed’s challenge of engineering a “soft landing” for the economy has always seemed extraordinary, and the difficulty level appears only to have increased. Economic contraction in the first and second quarters of 2022 had some observers declaring a technical recession, but ongoing strong job growth and low unemployment levels seem inconsistent with a recessionary environment. Meanwhile, many of the components of core CPI—such as healthcare, education, entertainment and rent—are quite sticky and may not be as quick to soften as commodity-driven inputs,

which could keep core inflation prints elevated even as headline numbers ease.

