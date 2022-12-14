BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BYTS) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, is being postponed to a later date to be subsequently announced by press release. The Company expects to hold the meeting closer to the deadline by which the Company must complete a business combination, which is March 23, 2023.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from shareholders during the period prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares as of the close of business on November 17, 2022, the record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting an initial business combination. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company intends to focus our search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including those engaged in enterprise software, SaaS, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and robotics, fintech, automotive technology, semiconductors, medical technology and that offer differentiated technology platforms and products. For more information on the Company, please visit www.bytespac.com.

