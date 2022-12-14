Goldstar Announces Closing of Acquisition of Claims

38 minutes ago
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has completed the mining claims purchase transaction previously announced on November 17, 2022. At closing, the Corporation paid $25,000 plus applicable taxes and issued 500,000 common shares to acquire a 100% interest in two mining claims. The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier
Chairman
Telephone: 514-284-3663
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.


