COMPASS MINERALS INVESTOR ALERT

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass Minerals" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMP) and reminds investors of the December 20, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Logo_11_30_2022.jpg

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Compass Minerals stock or options between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/CMP.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The Compass Minerals class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period repeatedly assured investors that the CMCH upgrade at the Goderich mine was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass Minerals' operating results starting in 2018. However, defendants' statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing. The Compass Materials class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass Minerals was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

On February 13, 2018, Compass Minerals announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. On the following day, Compass Minerals held an earnings call for analysts and investors to discuss the fourth quarter results. Following the release of the fourth quarter 2017 results, Compass Minerals' stock price declined by more than 9% over the following two trading days.

Then, on August 7, 2018, Compass Minerals announced its second quarter of fiscal 2018 results, attributing the decrease in Salt operating earnings to various costs overruns, unrelated to the CMCH transition. Following the release of the second quarter 2018 results, the price of Compass Minerals stock declined by 4.3%.

Next, October 23, 2018, Compass Minerals pre-announced third quarter 2018 financial results that were significantly below expectations and lowered its outlook for the remainder of the year. On this news, the price of Compass Minerals stock declined by more than 30% over the following two trading days.

Finally, on November 19, 2018, Compass Energy announced the abrupt termination of its CEO, defendant Francis J. Malecha. On this news, the price of Compass Minerals stock declined by an additional 8% over the following three days, further damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

favicon.png?sn=NY56611&sd=2022-12-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-minerals-investor-alert-301695545.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56611&Transmission_Id=202212071756PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56611&DateId=20221207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.