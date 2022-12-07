Unisys to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Thursday, December 8, 2022Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings at the Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY.

The Sidoti presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the Unisys Investor Relations website at https://www.unisys.com/investor-relations/.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

