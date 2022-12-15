Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Establishes New Charitable Foundation

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank ("the Bank"), today announced the creation of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, a newly created nonprofit entity that will expand and elevate the Bank's philanthropic giving.

"Texas Capital Bank takes a holistic approach to serving our communities through strategic philanthropy and engagement," said President and CEO Rob C. Holmes. "Giving back has always been part of our DNA, and with the establishment of the Texas Capital Bank Foundation, we are excited to grow our service to nonprofits focused on helping our fellow Texans."

The Texas Capital Bank Foundation will double the financial institution's philanthropic commitment to the community through Community Impact Grants and the newly created Honors Awards.

Texas-based nonprofits within Texas Capital Bank's market areas can apply for the inaugural Honors Awards starting in January 2023. These new awards include three awards of $50,000 under the Bank's three community impact pillars of "Live," "Learn," and "Lift." The fourth Honors Award is the STAR (Supporting our Troops, Active and Remembered) Award, a $100,000 grant awarded to an organization that provides services to military members, families, and veterans. The four recipients will be notified and announced publicly in April 2023 at a celebratory award ceremony.

"We created the Texas Capital Bank Foundation because we genuinely want to elevate our support for Texas nonprofits who are serving our fellow Texans in need," said Effie Dennison, Executive Vice President, Head of Community Development and Corporate Responsibility. "Just as Texas Capital Bank continues to grow, so do the needs of our communities. This is an exciting opportunity for us to build upon our foundation of giving."

The Texas Capital Bank Foundation Honors Awards grant submission portal will open on January 2, 2023, and close February 28, 2023. To learn more about eligibility criteria, nonprofits are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming informational webinars on December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CST or January 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CST. For more information, visit the Texas Capital Bank Foundation webpage.

About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

acd0134c-ee15-4704-a6ab-e6abde34f936.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital Bank
Website: https://www.texascapitalbank.com/who-we-are/our-company/community-impact
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Texas Capital Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730811/Texas-Capital-Bancshares-Inc-Establishes-New-Charitable-Foundation

img.ashx?id=730811

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.