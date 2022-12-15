Latest Clinicians' U.S. Survey Identifies Point of Care Testing (POCT) as a Way to Address Healthcare Bandwidth Pressures and Anticipates Future Growth of POCT in Community Testing Centers

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LumiraDx shares these and other findings from its second annual U.S. survey “Point of Care Diagnostics: A Clinician's View”

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced findings from its second annual “Point of Care Diagnostics: A Clinician's View” U.S. survey, designed to understand physicians’ perspectives on the latest point of care diagnostics technologies available. This blinded survey polled U.S. physicians on a number of aspects related to point of care testing (POCT) to evaluate key concerns and benefits, testing locations, environmental benefits, and changing outlooks and attitudes on COVID-19 diagnostics.

Findings from the survey revealed a few central themes including the ongoing time and bandwidth stresses felt by most clinicians, the future growth of community testing, and, importantly, an overwhelming focus on patient impact. In addition, the report showed a significant increase in clinicians’ comfort with the accuracy and dependability of POCT when compared to the 2021 report.

Key findings included:

  • PATIENT CARE: Clinicians ranked ‘Improved quality of care’ as the No.1 benefit of POCT, over reduced operational costs and time saving benefits.
  • STAFF TIME: The top concern for clinicians is the speed of results with 9/10 of clinicians expressing they are extremely to moderately concerned with wait times of laboratory (not POC) results.
  • LOCATION: More than two-thirds of clinicians estimate the role of community health is expected to expand, anticipating growth for self-testing in nursing homes, pharmacies, and patients’ homes.
  • ENVIRONMENT IMPACT: Three-fourths of clinicians acknowledged the potential of POCT in reducing the carbon footprint of testing by reducing patient visits, was moderately to extremely important in their adoption of POCT.
  • PATIENT COST: New this year is physicians’ concern for patient costs with ‘inexpensive for patient’ ranking in the top half of desired attributes for COVID-19 testing options, which was in the bottom half of attributes in 2021.

“The last few years have been incredibly challenging for physicians across the country,” commented Pooja Pathak, LumiraDx Chief Product Officer. “This survey allows us to get a pulse on how these changes in healthcare are impacting physicians’ attitudes on diagnostics, the stresses that they are feeling and how they are looking for testing to support them in their patient management. From these results we can see not only a growing comfort with point of care testing, but also a growing need for the unique solutions next-generation POCT provides through rapid and accurate results.”

The nationwide blinded survey, conducted by a third-party, was held online between October 7-14th surveying 200 U.S. general practitioners in private, group practices as well as urgent care.

The full survey results for both the U.S and U.K. reports are available at go.lumiradx.com/clinicians-survey-2022.

About LumiraDx
LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease.

More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/366ee774-2af0-42e0-a55a-87741c93e2c9

ti?nf=ODcxMDc0NCM1MzAyMjY0IzIyMDM2MDA=
LumiraDx-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.