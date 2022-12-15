Coherent Partners With ETRI and KAIST to Focus on Advanced Semiconductor Devices for the Korean Market

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with two Korean institutions, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), to foster collaboration on advanced electronic and photonic devices, with a focus on the Korean market.

The MoU was signed in conjunction with the Korea-US Industrial Cooperation Forum, which provides a mutual collaboration platform for both countries with the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce; Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE); and the Korea Institute for Advanced Technology (KIAT).

Korea is at the forefront of new technologies that are transforming industries such as communications, automotive, and consumer electronics. Coherent technology platforms are ideally suited to enable a broad range of existing and emerging applications in these rapidly growing markets.

“Korea continues to be a strategic market for Coherent, and we really look forward to expanding our relationship with such well-respected partners as ETRI and KAIST,” said Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, Coherent Corp. “We will begin by reviewing our respective technology roadmaps and identifying areas of synergistic interest where we can advance the state of the art and accelerate technology development in Korea.”

The partnership announced today will cover a broad range of innovations in devices, leveraging silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide technology platforms. The collaboration will address applications in power electronics for electric vehicles, industrial applications, and optical and wireless networks.

About ETRI

Established in 1976, ETRI is the largest government research institute in Korea. ETRI has been at the forefront of technological excellence in key information and communications technologies, including wide-bandgap technologies for microwave, power switching, sensor, and emerging photonic devices. As of 2022, the number of ETRI employees is reported around 2,500, of which about 89% are researchers.

About KAIST

The Global Commercialization Center of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST GCC) was established in 2015 to promote technology commercialization between Korea and foreign countries. KAIST GCC is engaged in helping high-tech companies enter overseas markets to build up their business.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMDc2OCM1MzAzMDI0IzIwMTY2NjY=
Coherent-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.