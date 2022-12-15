Doughnut lovers’ favorite holiday tradition is back! For one day only, Monday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme and its fans will celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones, friends and coworkers to a dozen iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 in-shop, for pick-up or via drive-thru when they purchase any dozen, including “Santa’s Bake Shop” Collection, available in a limited-edition Christmas‑themed box.

Krispy Kreme’s Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two dozen per guest at participating shops throughout the U.S. Show us how you’re celebrating by using #DayofDozens and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s “Day of the Dozens” offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com%2Foffers%2Fdayofdozens.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e‑Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

