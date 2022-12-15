Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of a leading licensed producer of cannabis (the “Company” or “Organigram”), is pleased to announce it has won KIND Magazine’s (“KIND”) Cannabis Company of the Year award. Considered KIND’s marquee award, Cannabis Company of the Year is presented to the licensed producer that the KIND editorial team believes demonstrates the best combination of people, purpose and product in a given year.

CEO Beena Goldenberg with the Organigram team at the KIND Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very proud to be recognized by KIND Magazine,” says Beena Goldenberg, CEO, Organigram. “The Cannabis Company of the Year award is particularly special because it not only acknowledges Organigram as a top performing licensed producer, but also celebrates the high-quality of our talented employees from coast-to-coast. Likewise, the award is unique as it considers ‘purpose’, recognizing Organigram’s commitment to doing good in the communities we serve.”

In addition to the Cannabis Company of the Year award, the Company’s Edison Cannabis Co. brand’s Edison JOLTS, Canada’s first high-potency lozenge, received the Most Innovative Product of the Year. This award is voted on by budtenders and retail owners from across Canada.

“We are excited to receive these accolades from some of the most influential voices in the industry, including both the KIND editorial team and our industry’s retailers and budtenders,” says Eric Williams, Senior Director of Marketing, Organigram. “We share KIND’s commitment to making cannabis a part of Canadian culture and are proud to be recognized by the hard-working retailers and talented budtenders who bring their expertise and passion to support Canadians’ experience of our products every day.”

Organigram was nominated in two other categories including Hash of the Year for the Company’s Tremblant Hash and CBD Brand of the Year for its wellness brand, Monjour.

“It felt great to select Organigram for our KIND Cannabis Company of the Year because they do everything with love — you just know it's a company that cares for our community,” says Joshua Nagel, Founder & Chief Dream Officer at KIND. “They had an impressive year, both from a financial and market share growth perspective, and have also built beloved consumer brands including Edison, SHRED and Big Bag o’ Buds, but that's just the half of it. They're also great human beings to work with and we were impressed with their commitment to helping their local communities: Organigram is the kind of company that makes all of us at KIND happy to be working in weed.”

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc. and Laurentian Organic Inc., licensed producers of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada, and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a licensed manufacturer of cannabis-infused edibles in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company’s global footprint. Organigram has also developed and acquired a portfolio of legal adult-use recreational cannabis brands, including Edison, Big Bag O’ Buds, SHRED, SHRED’ems, Monjour, Holy Mountain, Wo La, Laurentian, Tremblant Cannabis and Trailblazer. Organigram operates facilities in Moncton, New Brunswick and Lac-Supérieur, Quebec, with a dedicated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

