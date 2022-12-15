Terran Orbital Creates New Optical Solutions Group

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the formation of a new Optical Solutions Group (OSG) focused on electro-optical (EO) satellite imaging products. The new group will concentrate on development and innovation of new EO products while offering a wide variety of custom-made and off-the-shelf solutions.

Concept for a hybrid constellation of Earth observation satellites combing synoptic coverage with high-resolution follow-up (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The Optical Solutions Group will develop and field cost-effective and responsive space-based imaging solutions for Earth Observation and Space Domain Awareness. These solutions will employ Terran Orbital’s family of satellite bus platforms featuring agile boresight and broadband communications capabilities coupled with both internally created and partner optical solutions. OSG products will be highly modular and rapidly reconfigurable with a goal of dramatically reducing latency associated with production, launch integration, launch, and on-orbit checkout. Additionally, OSG products will be highly flexible, providing significant automation for executing both routine and complex tasking.

Terran Orbital is tapping industry veteran and optical solutions expert Alex Pertica to lead the OSG. Pertica joins Terran Orbital following a 36-year career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). Pertica most recently served as LLNL’s Deputy Leader of the Space Science and Security Program where he managed a $50M+ portfolio of Space Science and Space National Security related projects. As an Associate Program Leader in SSSP, he managed the execution of projects related to nano-satellite development for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and space situational awareness (SSA). Mr. Pertica also led LLNL’s Optical Sciences Group in Physics as a Group Leader. He spent time as a Group Leader for Modeling, Simulation & Evaluation within the Advanced Technologies Division of the Global Security Principal Directorate as well. Mr. Pertica was also the Project Leader for the Remote Optical Characterization Sensor Suite (ROCSS), an airborne remote sensor for missile defense test support. He led LLNL’s efforts in spectral signatures for missile defense warhead typing and kill assessment. Pertica worked extensively with LLNL’s Laser Program, creating laser materials for inertial confinement fusion. Pertica was also a member of LLNL’s Global Security Principal Directorate, configuring the application of spectroscopic instrumentation to problems in the areas of missile defense, intelligence, and national security.

“Our new Optical Solutions Group will develop revolutionary optical satellites that fortify and cultivate cutting-edge, lifesaving defense solutions,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are thrilled and thankful to the many optical intelligence industry veterans joining us on this journey. Our Terran Orbital family will create a better, safer world for our extended global family one optically enhanced satellite at a time.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

