NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bankflorida Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BKFL), the holding company for BankFlorida, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bankflorida Bancorp, Inc. was previously privately-held.



Bankflorida Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BKFL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

D.A. Davidson acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Bankflorida Bancorp, Inc.

BankFlorida Bancorp, Inc., incorporated in February 2021, is the holding company for BankFlorida. BankFlorida serves its customers and communities by providing superior banking services.

