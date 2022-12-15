Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the award-winning YouCam suite of apps, with over a billion global downloads, released its largest collection of holiday-inspired looks and effects across YouCam+Makeup, YouCam+Perfect, YouCam+Video, and YouCam+Nails. The extensive holiday collection features over 500 effects including animated backgrounds, stickers, festive holiday makeup, nail styles, and striking photo edits, including collages and frames, that will instantly dress up your photos for the holiday season.

YouCam Apps launches their largest holiday collection ever with over 500 AR interactive virtual looks and effects. (Photo: Business Wire)

Discover a Massive Catalog of Festive AR Virtual Effects for the Holidays

YouCam Apps is getting in the spirit this holiday season with hundreds of new holiday effects that will put you in the most festive mood. The 2022 holiday collection includes new features across the complete suite of YouCam Apps, with fun, festive, and creative ways to dress up your photos in seconds. Users can browse a selection of animated YouCam Perfect effects including twinkling garlands, holiday lights, and glittery snowflakes, along with adorable holiday stickers featuring Santa, snowmen, gingerbread, and cheerful seasonal greetings. These easy-to-use features transform photos with a tap and give users access to professional photo editing effects to create seriously striking images.

A Collection of AR Virtual Holiday Looks to Try This Season

The holiday collection in YouCam Makeup features dozens of glamorous looks that will lend holiday inspiration all season long. From striking shimmery highlights, to bold red lips, and smoldering shadows, users can explore both dramatic, and subtle, holiday-inspired styles in seconds. This season’s collection also features an exclusive “Silent Night” look from singer-songwriter, Liddy Clark. The gorgeous look is inspired by her new single “Silent Night” available+now, and channels a twinkling winter night with glowing highlights and a snowy backdrop that is both dazzling and elegant.

"We are delighted to be helping users lean into the holiday spirit with our most extensive collection of holiday effects ever, featuring over 500 different interactive virtual effects” shared Perfect Corp., Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s exciting to offer new tools, animations, and effects that elevate photo editing and beauty exploration to a whole new level, just in time for the holiday.”

Users can download the free YouCam Apps and discover the exclusive collection of free and premium holiday effects now:

