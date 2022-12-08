Albemarle Unveils MercLok™, Innovative Technology for Mercury Remediation

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022

Soil treatment that captures dangerous neurotoxins

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today unveiled a breakthrough product that captures mercury from soil and mining waste, helping to remove this harmful element from the food chain.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

MercLok™ is a soil treatment for mercury remediation. Known in the industry as an amendment, MercLok cost-effectively captures mercury in soil, mining waste and, through in-ground treatment, groundwater over the long term, capturing the potent and highly mobile neurotoxin.

"As a values-driven company, we pride ourselves on innovating products that minimize negative impacts to the environment and surrounding communities," said Mark de Boer, vice president of Sustainability, Albemarle. "Our new MercLok technology is another proof point in our efforts for making the world safe and sustainable."

Mercury and mercury compounds are prevalent around power, chemical, and some manufacturing plants as well as many gold mines and mercury mines. It affects humans who consume seafood or have occupational exposure, including more than one in 1000 children in subsistence fishing populations. Different forms of mercury can have different effects on people's nervous, digestive, and immune systems, and on the lungs, kidneys, skin, and eyes, but the mercury found in seafood is the most toxic. (World Health Organization)

Elemental mercury (or quicksilver) is difficult to contain and expensive to dispose of, and when not contained it dissolves and volatilizes, spreading the environmental, health and safety hazard. As mercury spreads in the environment, it can be transformed into methylmercury (the most toxic form of mercury) by bacteria. Methylmercury is responsible for bioaccumulation of mercury in organisms such as fish, which makes them harmful when consumed. Therefore, solutions for immobilizing elemental mercury and reducing methylmercury in the environment are needed.

MercLok sequesters elemental and ionic mercury in the environment by capturing and stabilizing the mercury, thus reducing leachability by more than 99%. MercLok can reduce methylmercury concentration in treated media by over 99%. These results are verified with standard testing methods and field trials monitoring contaminated media leachates and water.

MercLok is positioned to be a leader in the marketplace with rapid capture at low dosage rates and long-term stabilization of mercury.

"Mercury is known as quicksilver for a reason," said Jon Miller, Research and Technology advisor, Albemarle. "It's dangerously mobile, working its way through soil, water, air, into the food chain, and into our tissues and nervous system. MercLok immobilizes the poison, meaning it's locked down to avoid harm in the environment or to humans."

MercLok can be applied to contaminated media using existing remediation techniques, including in-situ mechanical blending, and direct-push injection. It can also be injected to form permeable reactive groundwater barriers. MercLok is non-hazardous to workers who handle the product with the recommended personal protective equipment, and it is safe for the ecological environment when used as intended. MercLok will be manufactured and sold by Albemarle Amendments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

favicon.png?sn=PH59755&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-unveils-merclok-innovative-technology-for-mercury-remediation-301697980.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH59755&Transmission_Id=202212080645PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH59755&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.