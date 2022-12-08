BD Releases 2022 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Annual Report

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the release of its second annual Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Report for fiscal year 2022.

408715_1__11_Becton_Dickinson_cover.jpg

The report, titled "We are the makers of possible," is an example of how BD is advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy – Together We Advance. It also showcases the power of diversity of thought through its 77,000 global associates who create the solutions to help fulfill its Purpose of advancing the world of health™.

"For 125 years, BD has delivered innovative products and solutions that have had a profound impact on global health," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "The diverse perspectives and experiences of our people fuels our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of patients and customers, and as a result, ID&E is an integral part of everything we do — from setting goals to creating strategies, making decisions, ensuring accountability, and empowering our associates to speak up to help create a better world and better BD."

The report details the progress the company is making towards its 2030+ ESG goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. Most specifically, highlighting the improvements made to increase diverse representation by 1% year-over-year at the management and executive levels. The report also features spotlights of its global associates at various levels of the organization, and Associate Resource Groups, who are advancing the culture and driving meaningful change within BD and throughout the communities it serves. The company continues to exceed healthcare industry benchmarks in gender and ethnic diversity representation.

"I am proud of the meaningful progress we are making on our journey to build a more equitable and inclusive BD," said Nicole Thompson, vice president, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement at BD. "We remain committed to, and most importantly, accountable for providing a workplace and processes that are fair and provide equal access to resources and opportunities. I am encouraged by our momentum and more committed than ever to continue delivering measurable results for our associates, customers and communities."

As part of the company's commitment to ID&E, it regularly participates in external benchmarking surveys to track progress and provide additional visibility to stakeholders. In 2022, BD was recognized for its inclusive policies and practices, including:

  • Named to Forbes List of World's Best Employers
  • Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity
  • Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
  • Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation
  • Named a Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc
  • Named a Best Place for Vets Employer by Military Times

For more information about the company's ID&E and ESG programs, visit ESG on bd.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding BD's ID&E strategy, goals, commitments and objectives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in such statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plan," "expect," "believe," "intend," "will," "may," "anticipate," estimate," "target," and other words of similar meaning. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are, and will be, based on management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events, developments and operating performance, and speak only as of their dates.

Statements regarding BD's goals, commitments and objectives may include statistics or metrics that are based on estimates and assumptions. Such goals, commitments and objectives are not intended to be promises or guarantees, and actual results may differ, possibly materially. It is not possible to predict or identify all of these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, many of which are beyond BD's control, including, without limitation, challenges relating to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting BD's operations, markets and products, and other factors listed in BD's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BD expressly disclaims any undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements set forth herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts:


Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743

[email protected]

[email protected]

BD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY59624&sd=2022-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-releases-2022-global-inclusion-diversity-and-equity-annual-report-301697987.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY59624&Transmission_Id=202212080650PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY59624&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.