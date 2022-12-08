Hisense Expands Its Global Influence with Cutting-Edge Technology

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 8, 2022

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the eye-catching FIFA World Cup LED perimeter board to the application of its intelligent transportation technology in Qatar, "Hisense" elements shine everywhere in this year's FIFA World CupTM, highlighting the brand's prominent role in the world's biggest football tournament. Hisense, as a leading force in the home appliance industry and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, has showcased its latest globalization achievement at this global sporting event. By making continuous progress in R&D and providing global consumers with first-tier products, Hisense is moving towards its goal of becoming an international corporation.

Product Quality Help Hisense Excel among Global Competitors

Over the past decades, Hisense's development paralleled the growth of Chinese manufacturing capability. At the start of the 21st century, Hisense realized the low profitability of "OEM" and the necessity of building an independent R&D chain to propel the evolution of its manufacturing ability.

To achieve this agenda, Hisense has been heavily invested in its R&D practices. In 2007, Hisense was one of the first companies in the world to develop Laser TV technology, and has been trying to redefine the colour TV market with laser displays. By the end of November 2022, Hisense has applied for 1969 patents in terms of its laser display technology, becoming the largest patent holder in the Laser TV industry worldwide. In July 2022, Hisense Laser TV 100L9G was introduced into the FIFA headquarter. Hisense's compelling products and cutting-edge technology will provide football fans with an amazing viewing experience.

Relying on its strong expertise in picture processing technology, Hisense also launched its self-developed ULED technology in 2012, which marked a revolutionary breakthrough in picture quality. A decade has witnessed the resolution of Hisense ULED TV skyrocketing from 1080P to 8K, and owing to the company's continuous exploration and technological innovation, Hisense TV volume share of shipment has climbed from less than 5% to more than 12% in the past 12 years.

Today, Hisense's top-tier technology and all-around globalization layout have made it a highly-recognized international brand among customers worldwide. In the future, Hisense will adhere to its independent research and development efforts, and continue to provide global consumers with premium products, services, and experience.

SOURCE Hisense

