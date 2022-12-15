NHTC Unlocks Scalable Multi-Gigabit Service Delivery with the Adtran End-to-End Fiber Broadband Solution

1 minutes ago
Adtran%2C+Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that New+Hope+Telephone+Cooperative (NHTC) is leveraging the Adtran+end-to-end+fiber+broadband+solution to scale its network dramatically. Adtran is helping NHTC launch competitive multi-gigabit fiber broadband services, spend less time on network operations and more time building its brand in a market that is growing rapidly.

NHTC is based in New Hope, Alabama, where the population is growing, and new broadband operators often enter the market. Due to this growth, NHTC needed to dramatically scale its fiber broadband solution to compete with large Tier 1 carriers. Adtran helped NHTC get the equipment it needed in a very stringent timeline and immediately offer multi-gigabit services to any customer anywhere.

The Adtran end-to-end solution includes the Adtran+Mosaic+One+cloud+software and Adtran+Connected+Home solutions, connected via the Adtran+10G+fiber+access+platform with Combo PON technology. The flexible Combo PON technology enables NHTC to maintain support for legacy GPON customers while offering multi-gigabit XGS-PON services to existing and new subscribers. The Mosaic One intelligent SaaS platform provides marketers with insights to assess customer behavior and expertly guide their digital campaigns. It also provides customer support teams and network engineers the ability to quickly resolve customer issues, preempt impending network issues and maximize customer satisfaction. In addition, the Adtran service delivery gateways (SDGs) combined with AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi powered by Plume, enable NHTC to deliver a multi-user, multi-gigabit experience across the smart home.

“Being a rural broadband provider means you have to do more for less, and that’s exactly what Adtran enables us to do. Mosaic One allows us greater visibility into our entire access network as well as the customer’s in-home experience, ensuring maximum broadband uptime for our customers. It also reduces truck rolls by utilizing our Network Operations Center (NOC) to remotely troubleshoot subscriber issues,” said Daniel Martin, General Manager at NHTC. “Knowledge is power, and that’s precisely what we get with Adtran. Having access to network insights, customer trends and key marketing metrics allows us to be much more proactive in identifying network issues and customer needs.”

The Adtran Mosaic One cloud software also helps NHTC find new customers and educate the local community on the benefits of its all-fiber network. With so much competition in the region, Adtran enables the co-op’s small marketing department to visualize intelligent marketing data and more effectively communicate with potential new customers.

“Adtran’s unique blend of fiber broadband solutions enables service providers, like NHTC, to meet the needs of all existing and potential subscribers with affordable and robust multi-gigabit service choices,” said Brent Cancienne, Vice President, U.S. Regional Sales at Adtran. “With Mosaic One, any service provider can unlock subscriber and network insights that enhance the in-home experience and improve network uptime, ultimately increasing revenue for the service provider.”

For more information about Adtran’s end-to-end fiber broadband solutions, please visit adtran.com%2Fend-to-end-solutions.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places, and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

