AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. ( VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that Dave McMahon has been appointed Channel Marketing Manager. McMahon comes to Volcon with a deep understanding and skill set focused on powersports dealerships.

Previously, McMahon served as content director for the past 11 years at Powersports Business magazine, a Minnesota-based B2B brand under the EPG Brand Acceleration banner. He will now head up all channel marketing efforts at Volcon.

As part of his role at Powersports Business, McMahon guided and directed a series of annual in-person training events for dealership owners and staff. Most recently, he was part of the team that launched the Accelerate Conference, a dealer-focused event that attracted powersports dealership owners and operators from 25 states. In addition, McMahon has attended numerous OEM press events and dealer meetings. His content-creating skills are enhanced by his experience hosting webinars that have attracted thousands of dealers and industry professionals over the years. McMahon graduated with a Bachelor of American Studies degree from the University of Notre Dame.


“I’m beyond excited to have Dave on the team. His experience and extensive powersports background, as well as his proven ability to interact with dealers on a meaningful level makes him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Melissa Coffey, Vice President of Global Revenue and Business Development at Volcon. “Dave’s extensive understanding of dealers' needs and challenges is key to him being able to recognize what tools they require to effectively support the Volcon brand and vehicle lineup. I look forward to him integrating with the teams here at Volcon and rolling out his channel marketing strategies.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the cutting-edge team at Volcon,” McMahon said. “The combination of vehicle performance and company culture attracted me from the start. The sales channel continues to grow thanks to Volcon’s expertise as an EV leader, and I look forward to using my experience in the industry to help dealerships strengthen their partnership with Volcon. The Volcon electric powersports vehicles that land on dealership showroom floors and the company’s vision from its leadership have me excited about the future of our brand.”

The recent launch of the Volcon Stag, the company’s flagship UTV, powered by GM Ultium batteries and electric components, has propelled the company into a position of high visibility within the off-road powersports community. Additionally, the company expects the recent introduction of the Brat, Volcon’s first eBike, to reach a new and growing customer base. Volcon believes the addition of Mr. McMahon to the team will provide the much needed support of the dealer network while leveraging recent product launches & growing brand awareness.

About Volcon, Inc
Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle companies located near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future two wheel models may include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, and an eBike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and are expected in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

