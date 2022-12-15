VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that Health Canada has approved PreHevbrio™ [3-antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] for active immunization against infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B (HBV) virus in adults 18 years of age and older. It can be expected that hepatitis D will also be prevented by immunization with PreHevbrio as hepatitis D (caused by the delta agent) does not occur in the absence of hepatitis B infection.

“We are excited to announce Health Canada’s approval, a fourth regulatory approval for this vaccine, and an achievement that is another meaningful step in our effort to provide broad access to our 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “As we’ve said many times, we believe PreHevbrio has the potential to be a meaningful and differentiated tool that can help healthcare providers make a difference in the fight to eradicate hepatitis B, and we look forward to supporting public health initiatives in Canada to facilitate this.”

The approval was based on clinical data in the new drug submission (NDS), which highlighted the positive results from two pivotal, randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 clinical studies, PROTECT and CONSTANT. Data from these studies were published, respectively, in The+Lancet+Infectious+Diseases+in+May+2021 and The+Journal+of+the+American+Medical+Association+Network+Open+in+October+2021. Both studies compared PreHevbrio to Engerix-B, a single-antigen HBV vaccine. Results from the PROTECT study showed that PreHevbrio elicited higher rates of seroprotection in all subjects age 18+ (91.4% vs. 76.5%), including in adults age 45+ (89.4% vs. 73.1%). The PROTECT study results also showed that PreHevbrio induced higher rates of seroprotection in subjects with diabetes (83.3% vs. 58.3%) as well as in subjects with body mass index (BMI) over 30 (89.22% vs. 68.11%). The integrated safety analysis of both studies demonstrated good tolerability with no unexpected reactogenicity. The most common adverse events in all age groups were injection site pain and tenderness, myalgia, and fatigue, all which generally resolved without intervention in 1-2 days.

About PreHevbrio™

VBI’s hepatitis B vaccine is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the three hepatitis B surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus – S, pre-S1, and pre-S2. It is approved for use in Canada, the United States, European Union/European Economic Area, United Kingdom, and Israel. The brand names for this vaccine are: PreHevbrio™ (US, Canada), PreHevbri™ (EU/EEA, UK), and Sci-B-Vac® (Israel).

The full product monograph including patient medication informationfor PreHevbrio in Canada will be made available on the Government+of+Canada%27s+Drug+Product+Database.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

