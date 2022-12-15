Sumo Logic Boosts Security Solutions Footprint in Japan

Adds Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR to the region - equipped with Open Integration Framework for seamless remediation and workflow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced the availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR in the AWS Tokyo region. It marks the second Sumo Logic security solution now available in the region and the latest move by Sumo Logic to ensure efficient global growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, Sumo Logic delivered Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to Japan, Australia and India. With Cloud SOAR now available, Sumo Logic delivers access to its award-winning automation solution designed to improve incident response time, enhance visibility and improve collaboration across security operations.

"By making Cloud SOAR available in the AWS Tokyo region, we prove that we execute at the speed the market demands. With a growing ecosystem of partners and expansion of the security portfolio in Japan, Sumo Logic emerges as the platform to provide security solutions that quickly turn into tangible value for modern security operations,” said Zakir Ahmed, Managing Director of APAC and International Market Strategy, Sumo Logic.

Ease of Integration: Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR and the Open Integration Framework

The Open Integration Framework (OIF) enables smooth platform integrations, a requirement for modern security operations. The OIF empowers Cloud SOAR customers to tailor existing integrations, build new integrations from scratch and create and edit various action types with little to no coding experience. With the OIF, users have the freedom to connect to any security tool without disrupting standard security operations workflows. OIF removes limits to customize, integrate, and adjust security processes, allowing customers to boost the automation of repetitive tasks with full control.

“Automation is much more than playbooks. The addition of Cloud SOAR to the market demonstrates the increasing need for security automation and the integration flexibility needed to successfully manage security operations in the future,” said Dario Forte, VP & GM, Orchestration & Automation, Sumo Logic.

Additional benefits of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR include:

  • Advanced Triage Capabilities & Progressive Automation - Customers can manage and investigate suspicious events that require deeper analysis outside the context of an incident.
  • SecOps Dashboard - Security teams can make quick decisions based on objective data because for every incident, can analyze the information collected automatically instead of checking for them through many different tools.
  • Customizable Dashboards and Advanced Reporting – Security analysts can select which data to view from the platform, as well as configure corrective action lists, timelines and reports based on KPIs.
  • Incident Case Management and Intuitive War Room - Teams receive in-depth information and security event details in hundreds of tailored case management fields.

Additional Resources:

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. ( SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visitwww.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Carmen Harris, Sumo Logic
[email protected]

