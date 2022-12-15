Keysight Technologies to Host 2023 Investor Day

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that it will host the following event with the financial community:

Event:

2023 Investor Day

Presenters:

President and Chief Executive Officer, Satish Dhanasekaran, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neil Dougherty, along with other members of Keysight's executive management team will provide an in-depth overview of the company and business segments, including growth strategies, capital allocation framework and financial objectives

Location:

New York Stock Exchange, New York City

Date and Time:

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and registration is required.

The presentation and related materials will be available via a live video webcast the day of the event at www.investor.keysight.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

