SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Dennis Klahn, CFO, will participate in the Imperial Capital 2022 Security Investor Conference (SIC) being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on December 15, 2022.

The Company will host a group presentation on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. ET in the Empire I Room and conduct one-on-one meetings the same day.

A webcast of the Company's presentation at the conference will be available on Genasys' Investor Relations website under the Events and Presentations tab on the following link: https://genasys.com/investors/presentations-events/.

SIC is consistently the security industry’s leading conference that brings together a select group of companies to present their positioning and strategic growth plans to an audience of key investors and business leaders. This premier industry gathering of public and private companies and leading executives, institutional investors and private equity investors provides an opportunity to network with and learn from the leaders delivering the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government markets.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
[email protected]
