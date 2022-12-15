Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leading machine vision company, has acquired SAC Sirius Advanced Cybernetics GmbH, a German leader in lighting technology (“SAC”). The acquisition expands Cognex’s footprint across industries that manufacture at high speed with minimal tolerance for safety-critical failures, such as automotive and consumer electronics. Cognex plans to feature SAC’s Trevista products with its Vision Pro software offering.

Founded in 1996 in Karlsruhe, Germany, SAC’s strong customer base includes leading European automotive suppliers and manufacturers.

“SAC’s technology will improve our defect detection capabilities, and position us particularly well with EV battery manufacturers,” said Joerg Kuechen, Cognex’s Senior Vice President and CTO. “Combining SAC’s capabilities with Cognex’s Vision and AI tools will equip us with industry leading computational lighting technology. Lighting is key to battery inspection because it illuminates small defects on surfaces that could result in safety-critical failures if undetected. EV battery inspection is a large, fast-growing market with sophisticated inspection requirements. We are excited to continue to build out our capabilities and deepen our penetration of this market.”

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005950/en/