CRA+International%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania utilities — Metropolitan Edison Company (“Met-Ed”), Pennsylvania Electric Company (“Penelec”), Pennsylvania Power Company (“Penn Power”) and West Penn Power Company (“West Penn Power”) — to procure full requirements Default Supply generation service for their Default Service Customers. The auction process will lead up to the auctions scheduled for January 30, 2023.

The bidding process will use a descending-price clock auction format. The auctions will be managed by Independent Evaluator and Auction Manager CRA International, Inc. The auctions are being conducted pursuant to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program (DSP‑V and DSP-VI) as approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The January DSP‑V Commercial (Fixed-Price) auction is the next auction in the DSP‑V auction series that began in October 2018. The January DSP‑VI Commercial and Residential (Fixed-Price) auction is the second auction in the DSP-VI auction series.

The Information Session for prospective bidders for the January auctions is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. Instructions on how to join the Webcast session are available on the Information Website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fepaauction.com%2FDocuments%2FBidderInformationSessions.aspx.

Part 1 Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting December 16 and are due no later than December 28. For successful Part 1 applicants, the submission window for the Part 2 Application process will be January 4 through January 17.

The products that the four Companies are procuring in the January DSP‑V Commercial (Fixed-Price) auction include a 3‑month commercial class product (delivery period March 2023 through May 2023).

The products that the four Companies are procuring in the January DSP‑VI Residential and Commercial (Fixed-Price) auction include a 24-month residential class product (delivery period June 2023 through May 2025), and a 24-month commercial class product (delivery period June 2023 through May 2025).

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.fepaauction.com.

