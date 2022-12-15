The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TransUnion (“TransUnion” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TRU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransUnion is the subject of a 2017 consent order issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"). Despite the consent order, the CFPB announced it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, related parties, and former executives on April 12, 2022. The CFPB said in a press release, “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. …TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.” The Company could also face another investigation of its business practices with consumers.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005358/en/