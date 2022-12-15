BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a media, technology and entertainment company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web filtering technology and safe social media for kids, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Darren Marks, is the featured guest on The Wall Street Resource podcast hosted by Jeff Kone.



In the podcast, Marks provides a corporate overview of Grom, highlighting the Company’s ongoing expansion from its roots in offering a safe social media platform for kids, web filtering solutions for schools and animation production. Grom’s near-term growth initiatives include leveraging the Company’s catalog of original intellectual property (IP) secured through its 2021 acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media, an LA-based company dedicated to developing and producing original content for kids and families.

To access the audio interview, click here: https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/

For more information on The Wall Street Resource, please contact interviewer Jeff Kone at [email protected] .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit https://investors.gromsocial.com .

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

