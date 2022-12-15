Baltimore Gas & Electric to Deploy 260,000 Itron Smart Streetlights

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it’s working together with Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility, Baltimore+Gas+%26amp%3B+Electric (BGE), to connect and manage 260,000 Itron smart streetlights across the utility’s service territory. This will help reduce energy consumption and enhance the wellbeing and safety of the community. BGE will use its existing Itron multi-purpose IIoT network to connect the smart streetlights, which are expected to be deployed through 2026.

With safety top of mind, Itron's smart lighting solution automatically detects lamp and lighting power supply failures when they occur, enabling BGE to respond to problems in a timely manner. With each issue, maintenance crews will receive critical information, such as the location of the failure and the lamp type, so they can respond immediately and send a maintenance crew to address the issue. Itron's solution monitors several parameters to help identify streetlight problems before they occur. As an additional safety measure for Maryland residents and motorists, BGE will be able to control lighting levels instantly or on a scheduled basis. The utility can adjust each streetlight with on/off and dimming functionality.

BGE will take advantage of Itron’s Streetlight.Vision (SLV) Central Management System solution, SELC Networked Lighting Controllers (NLC) and SLV:GO, an integrated field operations platform from Itron partner, TerraGo Technologies, to accelerate deployment and improve efficiencies. BGE will utilize the proven and scalable SLV platform, delivered through a Software-as-a-Service model, to manage and monitor the smart streetlights added to their existing multi-purpose IIoT network. The SLV platform is extensible, allowing BGE to add other smart city applications in the future. As part of its other successful smart lighting deployments, the SELC NLC is already the preferred smart lighting controller used by Exelon (BGE’s parent company).

“BGE strives to increase the value of our energy infrastructure investments while bringing added benefits to our customers. With Itron’s solution, we can effectively manage, control and monitor the smart streetlights across our network while improving public safety,” said Eric Barger, principal project manager at BGE. “We also look forward to enhancing our lighting maintenance operations and becoming more energy efficient with Itron’s solution.”

“Extending the value of BGE’s IIoT network through the deployment of 260,000 smart streetlights demonstrates the scalability of Itron’s multi-application platform,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “We are excited to build upon our long-standing relationship with BGE and to help the utility achieve its energy and customer service goals by continuing to upgrade, modernize and expand its electrical systems.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221208005323r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005323/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.