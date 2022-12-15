Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and EasySend announced that EasySend’s new Ready for Guidewire accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

The claims experience can be a differentiator in how policyholders view their insurers, and a positive customer journey may translate to loyalty, reported Bain+%26amp%3B+Company. Digital channels that automate and streamline claims processing provide convenience and save time. EasySend’s Digital Builder, a no-code development platform, enables P&C insurers to quickly transform their First Notice of Loss (FNOL) process within ClaimCenter, eliminating the need for policyholders to submit forms and PDFs. The app’s integration with Guidewire merges FNOL information with prefill data using ClaimCenter’s native fields and EasySend APIs. With the EasySend app in ClaimCenter, policyholders can use mobile phones and other devices to easily initiate claims.

The EasySend accelerator for ClaimCenter also enables virtual collaborative browsing (co-browsing) for online support and, in addition, provides an electronic signature feature. Other features include conversion of existing paper forms to digital format. Preconfigured with enterprise-grade security, the EasySend app meets all insurance industry compliance standards and privacy data requirements.

With EasySend’s solution in ClaimCenter, insurers can:

Easily tailor and deploy the app for any P&C use case to simplify and speed up FNOL and the claims process;

Improve claims accuracy using policyholders’ input information and prefill data; and

Instantly access policyholder information to expedite processing, review analytics, and develop reports.

“Customers welcome anytime, anywhere technology solutions that save time,” said Tal Daskal, CEO of EasySend. “As a digital-first solution in ClaimCenter, the EasySend platform enables insurers to provide customers with a simple, expedited FNOL process. This no-code platform is easy for insurers to implement, with no development time and minimal training and IT resources.”

“We congratulate EasySend on the publication of its FNOL app for ClaimCenter,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “With EasySend’s technology, insurers can quickly and accurately initiate claims, streamlining the claimant experience and reducing operational costs.”

About EasySend

EasySend is leading the charge for a digital future by empowering insurance carriers, banks, and financial services to transform manual, paper-based processes into powerful digital experiences on any device. EasySend empowers enterprises to deliver new digital journeys faster and improve the customer experience at a fraction of the cost with their innovative no-code development platform. By transforming your front-end data collection into a comfortable experience for the end-users, EasySend is empowering organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions. The company was founded in 2016 and has offices in the U.S., Germany, and headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.easysend.io%2F.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005027/en/