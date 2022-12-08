PharmAbcine to Participate in the 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase™ 2023 during JPM Week

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company is invited to participate in upcoming 41th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which will have the partnering meetings arranged through BIO One-on-One Partnering system. The Company will also join Biotech Showcase™ 2023, which will be taking place in parallel to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. These events will take place in San Francisco, CA during JPM Week.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2023
Date: January 9-12, 2023
Event: https://www.jpmorgan.com/solutions/cib/insights/health-care-conference
Registration through BIO One-on-One Partnering system (BIO @ JPM):
https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

Event: Biotech Showcase 2023
Date: January 9-11, 2023 (San Francisco, CA)
January 18-19, 2023 (Virtual)
Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

During the event period, the core members of the Company will hold one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to introduce PharmAbcine's business and explore potential investment, licensing deals, and co-development opportunities for the main pipeline assets.

"At PharmAbcine, we are developing novel therapeutic drugs for oncology, ophthalmology, and other key areas," says Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine, "Our ultimate goal is to help patients with unmet medical needs around the globe, and these events will be a great opportunity for us to expand our network to other partners, who share similar goals with us. We look forward to sharing the development plans for our assets with potential collaborators and investors."

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

The Company's main pipeline assets include olinvacimab, the lead asset in clinical stage, and IND-ready preclinical assets with first-in-class potential such as PMC-309 and PMC-403.

Olinvacimab, the Company's lead asset, is undergoing a Phase II trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia. The Company entered the Phase II study to reconfirm the encouraging result from Phase Ib olinvacimab-pembrolizumab trial, delivering 50% ORR, 67% DCR, and clean safety profile.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH, is an immune checkpoint regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment). The Company plans to submit Clinical Trial Application for a Phase I study in early 2023.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels and can be used for vascular-related eye disease, including wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration). The Company expects to initiate a Phase I ophthalmology clinical trial in early 2023.

One of other early-stage assets, PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell/NK cell engager, and Radio-Immunotherapy

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, joint venture, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team
Sungjun Park, Associate
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

